What did Alberto Salgado do? Brother of man accused of killing California family arrested in connection to case

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Alberto Salgado in connection with the kidnappings and murders of a California family, including an eight-month-old baby. Bodies of Amandeep Singh and his family were found in rural San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said that Alberto Salgado, who was taken into custody on Thursday night, is the younger brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is the prime suspect in the California murders.

In a Facebook post, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said:

"Yesterday evening, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the California Department of Justice, arrested and booked Alberto Salgado into the Merced County Jail. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence."

Salgado, 41, is booked in the Merced County Jail along with his brother, who is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and murder. Prior to his arrest, Jesus Salgado had attempted suicide and was treated at a hospital before being put behind bars. It is unclear whether the Salgado brothers have a lawyer who can speak on their behalf.

Jesus Salgado had worked for the Singh brothers in the past

On October 4, Jesus Salgado, 48, was taken into custody after Merced County police received surveillance camera footage of him at a bank in the city of Atwater, hours after a California family was reported missing.

Police further confirmed that he matched the description of the man who was seen at the scene of the kidnapping of Amandeep Singh, 39, his brother Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasdeep's wife Jasleen Kaur, 27, and their eight-month-old infant, Aroohi.

They were reportedly taken against their will from their family trucking business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. Their bodies were discovered on October 5 in an almond orchard.

Investigations have revealed that Jesus Salgado used to work for the Singh brothers at one point and had a longstanding and "pretty nasty" dispute with them. Family members of the deceased have said that in 2021, Salgado had sent angry text messages and emails to the Singh family.

Moreover, court documents show Jesus Salgado's violent criminal history, including imprisonment for attempted false imprisonment, first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

