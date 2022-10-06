WATCH: Video shows moment deceased California family of four is kidnapped at gunpoint

A day after a four-member Sikh family was found dead in a remote rural area of California, the Merced County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, October 6, released surveillance footage of the kidnapping.

The Independent reported that the victims in the incident were identified as two brothers, Amandeep Singh (39) and Jasdeep Singh (36), Jasdeep's wife, Jasleen Kaur (27), and the couple's 8-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri.

CM Punjab sought kind intervention of Union External Affairs Minister for impressing upon national govt of USA to conduct through probe into gruesome murder of Punjabi family in California. CM said that this is a highly condemnable incident which has shocked everyone.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen in shorts and a hooded sweatshirt, holding a trash bag as he tails Jasdeep Singh throughout the parking lot of their family business in Merced County. The suspect drops the trash bag and draws a handgun as he follows into the building.

In Merced California, a family of three and an uncle were just living their lives. Then a selfish evil man decided he could kidnap them, rob them, and murder them. A mother, a father, an eight month old baby, and an uncle. I'm utterly devastated and I'm scared

Moments later, the suspect can be seen leading Jasdeep and Amandeep out of the house. Authorities reported that both men most likely had their hands zip-tied. The suspect put the two brothers in the back of a car before driving away.

In later footage, the suspect can be seen returning to the scene. He enters the home before re-emerging with Jasleen Kaur, who is holding her daughter. The pair were led unrestrained to the same vehicle before being driven away from the scene.

Sikh leadaers respond to the California murders

The primary suspect in the incident has been identified as 48-year-old Jesus Salgado. While he is currently in police custody, the incident has raised concerns among the South Asian community about racially charged violence in America, as many netizens have labeled the incident a hate crime.

Shocked by the news of murder of 4 people including 8 month old girl who were kidnapped in California.



My heart goes out to the grieving family and relatives back in India. Hope strictest punishment is awarded to the perpetrators.

In an online post, Indian Sikh political leader Tajinder Singh Sran condemned the violent attack. He wrote:

"Devastating to know about the murder of an Indian origin family (including) Jasleen, Jasdeep, Amandeep & an infant in a Hate Crime, which are on increase in (America). (I) Request the authorities to ensure safety of all Indians."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, another Indian Sikh political leader, also said that prejudice may be the motive behind the killings. He said:

"Cold-blooded murder of an Indian family including an infant in California is deeply saddening. It could be a case of racial crime or hate attack; which needs to be investigated thoroughly."

As an Indian American, seeing these crimes being committed it starts feeling personal. Many of us are scared of being attacked, robbed or worse, only to not have people care. This story is finally trending- WHEN EVERYONE IS DEAD! The whole family was failed.

In an official online post, the Twitter page for the Government of Punjab, which is the Indian state with the highest Sikh population, also addressed the massacre.

The statement read:

"Expressing deep anguish over murder of four family members including 8-year-old girl in California, US, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal demanded from Governor of California state and mayor of Merced County in the US that the killers should be arrested at the earliest."

Meanwhile, California authorities have not yet discussed the possibility that the murders may have been a hate crime.

