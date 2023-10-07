What are the allegations against Sam Altman ? OpenAI's sister's tweets resurface online amid mounting backlash 

Social media users have recently unearthed disturbing allegations against Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. The accusations were made by the OpenAI chief’s sister, Annie Altman, in a string of old tweets that has recently resurfaced online, sparking outrage and concern among netizens over the unsettling nature of the allegations of abuse.

In a series of tweets in 2021, Annie Altman, the sister of OpenAI CEO, accused her brothers Sam and Jack Altman of subjecting her to alleged s*xual, emotional and physical abuse while she was a child. In the tweets, while briefly detailing her experience, she asked people victimized by her brothers to come forward to pursue legal justice.

“I experienced s*xual, physical, emotional, verbal, financial, and technological abuse from my biological siblings, mostly Sam Altman and some from Jack Altman,” she posted two years ago. “I feel strongly that others have also been abused by these perpetrators. I’m seeking people to join me in pursuing legal justice, safety for others in the future, and group healing.”

It should be noted that there have been no official reports of s*xual misconduct levelled against Sam Altman, who is gay and dated Loopt co-founder Nick Sivo for nine years.

Annie also accused her brother of withholding her trust fund after their father died. Annie said that her dire financial straits forced her into s*x work.

While the tweets were posted in 2021, they reportedly went unnoticed until this year when Annie dredged up the old allegations and accused her “brother” of climbing into her bed when she was 4 years old.

“I’m not four years old with a 13-year-old “brother” climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore. (You’re welcome for helping you figure out your sexuality.) I’ve finally accepted that you’ve always been and always will be more scared of me than I’ve been of you.”

As the tweet posted in March 2023 went viral in the ensuing months, social media users unearthed the old posts highlighting the extent of the abuse that went unreported by the media for years. Annie has since reshared the tweets on her feed as people continued to extend their support.

Netizens react over Sam Altman's alleged abuse allegations against sister

The recently unearthed tweets where the sister of Sam Altman accused the programmer of horrifying abuse have triggered a massive backlash from social media users. Netizens were outraged that the accusations against Altman, which first surfaced in 2021, never made headlines despite the disturbing nature of the allegations.

A netizen even went so far as to accuse the media of being complicit in a massive coverup, saying “because they're afraid of losing access to OpenAI if they write something critical of Sam.”

Furthermore, a Reddit user accused social media platforms of shadowbanning Altman’s sister for speaking out against her brother.

Several people also slammed Altman for allowing his sister to live in penury given his millionaire status, and withholding her trust fund in the wake of their father’s death, which forced her to work as a s*x worker. While the nature of the work was unclear, social media users revealed she has an Onlyfans account.

However, a social media user pointed out that Altman offered to buy her a house in 2022, to which Annie responded alleging that the offer was made to silence her after she spoke up about the abuse.

“The offer was after a year and a half of no contact, and I had started speaking up online. I had already started survival s*x work. The offer was for the house to be connected with a lawyer, and the last time I had a Sam-lawyer connection I didn’t get to see my Dad’s will for a year.”

As social media continued to dissect the old tweets, Sam Altamn has not addressed the allegations leveled against him. It should also be noted that there is no criminal investigation against Altman over the allegations that appear to be only circulating online.

What we know about Annie and Sam Altman's relationship

The re-emergence of the allegations comes on the heels of a gushing New Yorker profile that described Sam Altamn as the “Oppenheimer of our Age.” The profile piece published last month also detailed the Altman family's struggles, especially concerning their sister Annie.

According to the New Yorker, Sam Altman, who has a close bond with his brothers Jack and Max, does not have a relationship with his sister Annie, who has suffered from mental health issues since she was 5 years old.

Annie told the New Yorker that her issues intensified after her father died in 2018. She also revealed that she has always been extremely sensitive and described herself as a “family’s pain sponge.”

Annie also told the New Yorker that her brother Sam Altman offered to help her financially after her father died but stopped after she refused to take her medication Zoloft to help with her mental health struggles.

Annie also detailed the resentment she harbored against her brothers. She detailed an incident where the brothers Sam Altman and Jack refused to share a link to her podcast called All Humans Are Human, where they agreed to record an episode with her following their father’s death in 2018.

“I was like, ‘You could just tweet the link. That would help. You don’t want to share your sister’s podcast that you came on?’” He did not. “Jack and Sam said it didn’t align with their businesses.”

Sam Altman, who has not publicly acknowledged his sister since 2021, has yet to comment on the recent allegations.