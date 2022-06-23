What did Alyshia Tkacs do? Former cheerleading coach charged for crimes against a minor 

Alyshia Tkacs, a former Rhode Island cheerleading coach, was arrested for abusing a minor almost a decade ago, police said. The victim was between 12 and 14 years of age at the time. The abuse began in 2012 and is said to have taken place over a two-year period.

In a statement, East Rhode Island Police stated that the 33-year-old, who was arrested last week, was charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation after the victim, now an adult, testified.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, the victim stated that Tkacs would abuse her "almost daily." Soon after the revelation, police launched an investigation into the matter.

THE POLITICAL HEDGE @politicalHEDGE Alyshia Tkacs: Former Rhode Island Cheerleading Coach Arrested for Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl ‘Almost Every Day’ for 2 Years tradeforprofit.net/2022/06/alyshi… Alyshia Tkacs: Former Rhode Island Cheerleading Coach Arrested for Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl ‘Almost Every Day’ for 2 Years tradeforprofit.net/2022/06/alyshi…

Speaking about the case, Lt. Michael Rapoza said:

"The victim reported that s*xual assaults occurred in East Providence and Barrington, R.I. during the two-year period and occurred almost daily."

After almost months of investigation, the police finally arrested Tkacs from her Cranston residence. Authorities maintained that the accused would not have been behind bars if not for the victim's decision to come forward.

"She had a daughter who is that age": Responses to Alyshia Tkacs' crime

JULIA IS BRAINWASHED | 32 @electricjuIes for all those wondering: the program is superior cheer, and the perpetrator is alyshia tkacs. these events took place between 2012-2014. the gym disbanded in 2016/2017. for all those wondering: the program is superior cheer, and the perpetrator is alyshia tkacs. these events took place between 2012-2014. the gym disbanded in 2016/2017.

Veronica Seavey, who knew Tkacs from nursing school, stated that the allegations have taken her by surprise.

Speaking to the news station WJAR, Seavey said:

"It just didn't seem like something that she would do and she had a daughter who is that age."

Alyshia Tkacs coached a competitive cheerleading organization at the Superior Cheer All Stars gym in East Providence. The facility was shut down in 2018.

However, the gym where the incident happened maintained they knew nothing about the abuse.

In a statement, gym owner Dawn Castonguay said:

"Never thought it was a molestation thing since they were still hanging out after they both left the gym."

At the time of her arrest, Tkacs was working at Care New England Health System in Rhode Island. In a statement to WPRI-TV, the hospital said:

"Care New England conducted background checks prior to employment and those were clean. She has been suspended indefinitely without pay and denied access to our campus. We take the care and safety of our community very seriously, so we immediately took action when notified."

Tkacs was indicted by a grand jury on seven child molestation charges. A judge ruled that she be held without bail, police sources said.

Jangled Nerves @ToriaMart



The girl, now an adult, told the police that Tkacs molested her almost daily during the two years. The girl was 12 to 14 years old at the time.



providencejournal.com/story/news/cri… Rhode Island: Former Cheerleading Coach, Alyshia Tkacs, Arrested on Child Molestation Charges.The girl, now an adult, told the police that Tkacs molested her almost daily during the two years. The girl was 12 to 14 years old at the time. Rhode Island: Former Cheerleading Coach, Alyshia Tkacs, Arrested on Child Molestation Charges.The girl, now an adult, told the police that Tkacs molested her almost daily during the two years. The girl was 12 to 14 years old at the time.providencejournal.com/story/news/cri… https://t.co/I49GHrbnAm

Alyshia Tkacs is scheduled to appear in court next on June 23 and has not yet entered a plea. As per online records, there's no attorney listed for her.

Police have asked anyone who may know about other victims of Tkacs to call Detective Spremulli at (401) 435-7600, ext. 20024.

