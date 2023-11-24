What does Amaterasu mean? Ultra powerful Cosmic ray hits earth, leaves scientists baffled 

Space scientists have been left baffled and shocked after astronomers revealed that extremely powerful cosmic rays have hit the Earth as they traveled from beyond the Milky Way galaxy. The researchers have called the cosmic ray the most powerful one yet, even more energetic than the “Oh-My-God” particle that was detected in 1991.

The researchers also stated that the reason these cosmic rays are being called extremely powerful is because they have the same energy as a brick dropping on one’s toe from the waist height. In the newly released study on November 24 in the Science journal, the researchers have claimed that these cosmic rays have traveled to the Earth from other galaxies and extragalactic sources.

The study coauthor, John Matthews also talked about the phenomena, and gave clarity on the situation, as he said:

“If you hold out your hand, one cosmic ray goes through the palm of your hand every second, but those are really low-energy things. When you get out to these really high-energy, it’s more like one per square kilometre per century. It’s never going through your hand.”

The research also stated that the Amaterasu particle struck Utah on May 27, 2021, and was then detected by the many detectors in the observatory. However, the scientists have been left confused and perplexed as they are not able to figure out the origin of these high-energy rays. Furthermore, the discovered particle has been named the Amaterasu particle, which means the “sun goddess” in Japanese mythology.

The cosmic rays were spotted by a cosmic ray observatory: More details about the baffling research explored

Called the Amaterasu particle, the high energy rays have been spotted by Utah’s Telescope Array, which is known to observe and research the cosmic rays entering the Earth.

The observatory began in 2008 and has more than 500 detectors. Furthermore, the recent research by the Utah Observatory also stated that in previous years, they have detected more than 40 ultra-high-energy rays, but none have been bigger than the one found now.

The scientists have revealed that the high energy rays triggered 23 detectors and the research claimed that the rays have an energy of over 200 exa-electron volts. However, the source of the rays has left the scientists thinking hard, as many called it “sort of random,” as the research claimed that the rays might have originated from the Local Void, which is a known empty area around the Milky Way Galaxy.

Talking about the same, Matthews said:

“If you take the two highest-energy events — the one that we just found, the ‘Oh-My-God’ particle — those don’t even seem to point to anything. It should be something relatively close. Astronomers with visible telescopes can’t see anything really big and really violent. It comes from a region that looks like a local empty space. It’s a void. So what the heck’s going on?”

The Utah Observatory is now considering installing more detectors so that the mystery of the rays can be solved.