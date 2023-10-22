What are Fast Radio Bursts? 8-billion-year-old phenomena explained

Scientists recently discovered that Fast Radio Bursts are entering Earth's atmosphere after a long break of 8 billion years. While the origin of the waves remains unknown, it is known that they are powerful and intense. CNN states that the bursts were first discovered in 2007 and last a millisecond.

The power of the bursts is said to be the same as the energy emerging from the Sun in more than 30 years, as per the Independent.

The Independent revealed that the bursts were first reported in a paper published in the journal Science, titled "A luminous fast radio burst that probes the Universe at Redshift 1". A post on the MIT website states that around 140 more bursts were detected until 2021 and the last burst was discovered in 2022.

Fast Radio Bursts have different frequencies every time

Nature.com states that the latest Fast Radio Bursts are currently one of the most powerful compared to other bursts that have been detected over the years. They emit a hot gas while traveling via galaxies and reduce the speed of the low-frequency radio waves.

The bursts come from the sky and their frequencies are said to be around 1,400 hertz, as per Space.com. The frequencies are said to be less than 400 to 800 hertz in some situations and a few scientists have speculated that 10,000 bursts occur every day.

Space.com states that the energy becomes weak by the time the bursts enter the Earth's atmosphere. However, they cannot be spotted easily and last for a few milliseconds.

The cause of the bursts has not been revealed but scientists have stated magnetars, neutron stars with magnetic fields, and colliding galaxies as possible reasons. They can reportedly accumulate information related to cosmic environments.

Scientists are working to find the source of the Fast Radio Bursts

According to Nature.com, scientists have speculated that the Fast Radio Bursts are coming out from somewhere in the universe. They would reportedly take the help of the bursts to continue researching the early condition of the universe.

The outlet says that there are a few scientists who have expressed their shock at the fact that the bursts have managed to exist despite traveling so far from their place of origin. Astrophysicist for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Kiyoshi Masui said:

"What is exciting is that we're starting to see them and measure their properties. As the sample of these distant bursts grows, they will tell us a lot about how the Universe evolved."

According to CNN, radio telescopes are being made in South Africa and Australia which will make it easier to detect Fast Radio Bursts.

The origin of the burst is under research and as per the Independent, scientist Ryan Shannon from the Swinburne University of Technology also addressed the same. The scientist said that these are "common events in the cosmos."

Shannon said that Fast Radio Bursts are useful for finding matter between galaxies and finding hidden facts about the universe. He continued:

"If we count up the amount of normal matter in the Universe – the atoms that we are all made of – we find that more than half of what should be there today is missing," he continued.

The scientist went on to say:

"We think that the missing matter is hiding in the space between galaxies, but it may just be so hot and diffuse that it's impossible to see using normal techniques."

Ryan gave more updates on the research, saying that they have taken the help of the Australian SKA Pathfinder Telescope and the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory to find where the bursts originated.