What is an Amazon Hub locker? Hacked account addresses claim surfaces online, sparks concern

Rumors of Amazon accounts getting hacked have been making their rounds online in December 2023, ahead of the holiday season. It all started when Facebook users started sharing screenshots showing one or more mailing addresses or alternative pickup locations added to their accounts, allegedly by criminals.

In a December 6 post, Facebook user Stephen Martindale urged everyone to check their addresses to prevent theft.

These addresses were named after the company's various alternative delivery methods, like picking up from Hub Lockers, Counters, or even Hub Apartment Lockers. According to Livewire, these offer a safe space to safely hold items when one does not want their packages to be left unattended when delivered.

Amazon Hub Lockers are standard company lockers that are available in grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and even postal offices. These lockers usually require a six-digit passcode to open them.

Rumors of Amazon accounts getting hacked send netizens into a frenzy ahead of the holiday season

The rumors claimed that these Hub Locker locations were not Amazon pickup spots but rather sites across the United States that could be accessed by criminals to easily retrieve their fraudulent orders, all at the innocent user's expense. These posts urged users to:

"Double check your order history and make sure there aren’t any orders you don’t recognize. And check your bank accounts to make sure your credit card on file is also not being used for unauthorized purchases."

Needless to say, the internet soon erupted into a frenzy, with many scrambling to quickly delete addresses. While some expressed shock that they too had been hacked, others wanted to keep sharing the news so that people were informed of the same. Here are some comments seen under Stephen Martindale's Facebook post:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @Raina Painbow Brite Marie )

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @VanexaMeija)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @Kanan Staerk)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Facebook/ @Jiancarlo Smith)

However, a quick search of these locations revealed that these were genuine pick-up locations set up by the multinational e-commerce company. Additionally, none of those who had the addresses added reported having made unauthorized purchases, leading many to wonder why the criminal would not take advantage of the opportunity.

According to Snopes, when questioned about the Amazon Hub Locker locations getting added to accounts, the company's spokesperson, Montana MacLachlan, told Scope:

"We have no evidence of a security event at Amazon and our systems remain secure. Customers who have questions about their account should contact customer service.”

In a follow-up statement, it was revealed that the accounts were added due to an internal "error" and that they were "working to fix the issue."

While the hacked rumor turned out to be false, it was a reminder to be vigilant on social media and not give away any private information.