What did Amy Brogdon Anderson do? Suspect in Mississippi cops shooting identified by officials

On Wednesday, December 14, Amy Brogdon Anderson, a Mississippi veterinarian, shot and killed two police officers, responding to a welfare check alert at Motel 6, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Anderson was parked in the parking lot of the Motel with her child in the backseat at the time.

A 43-year-old veterinarian, she fatally shot Bay St. Louis Police Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin after the officers spoke to her for about thirty minutes before alerting the Child Protective Services.

Anderson reportedly pulled out a gun at the scene after cops called CPS and fatally shot officer Robin at the motel. Anderson, who was killed after being struck by one of the bullets during the exchange, gravely injured officer Estorffe at the scene.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. Police said the child was not injured during the incident.

Amy Brogdon Anderson was staying at the motel at the time of the incident

Amy Brogdon Anderson, a resident of Ocean Springs, was reportedly staying at Motel 6 with her young child in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, when officers Estorffe and Robin were called for a welfare check on her at 4:30 a.m. on December 14.

Upon arrival, they found Anderson, who had recently started working at the animal hospital MedVet Mobile, sitting in her car in the parking lot with her daughter in the back seat. The two officers called CPS after speaking to the mother for thirty minutes. Anderson then pulled out a gun and started firing at the officers, who died in the encounter.

In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that Anderson died after being shot in the chest during the incident. The statement read:

"Officer Robin received fatal injuries at the scene and Officer Estorffe succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest."

It is unclear why Anderson was at the motel with her child at the time. Police have not revealed any additional details, citing an active investigation.

In a statement, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said:

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken. We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

Amy Brogdon Anderson, who graduated from Mississippi State University in 2005, reportedly worked at the Lakeview Animal Hospital in D’Iberville, Mississippi. As per her Facebook page, she worked as a veterinarian for years and was a mother to multiple kids who were with their dad at the time of the incident.

