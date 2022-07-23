What did Sam Dobbins say? Mississippi police chief fired over alleged racist and homophobic comments in audio recording 

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Sam Dobbins, the chief of the Lexington Police Department in Mississippi, was fired for his alleged insensitive and racist remarks. He was removed from his post by the Board of Aldermen after an audio recording of him was made public.

In the shocking audio clip, which was recorded and released by a former Lexington police officer in April, ex-police chief Sam Dobbins can be heard using abusive and crass language for several minutes. Dobbins was recorded saying racist and homophobic slurs while in conversation with Robert Lee Hooker. Hooker, a black officer, quit his job a few days after the conversation, citing a harmful work environment for his decision.

Former officer Hooker handed over the recording to JULIAN, a civil rights and international human rights organization, who then proceeded to send it to the media.

Jerry Mitchell @JMitchellNews

mississippicir.org/news/mississip… A Mississippi law enforcement officer can be heard using racist & homophobic slurs & bragging about killing 13 people, saying, “I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?” JULIAN founder @JillCollen is calling for @FBI investigation & firing the police chief. A Mississippi law enforcement officer can be heard using racist & homophobic slurs & bragging about killing 13 people, saying, “I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?” JULIAN founder @JillCollen is calling for @FBI investigation & firing the police chief.mississippicir.org/news/mississip… https://t.co/IRhN6U8iiI

Former chief Sam Dobbins brags about shooting a black man 119 times in a secretly recorded audio clip, tells media he doesn't "talk like that"

In the midst of rising protests and Black Lives Matter marches, a small-town police chief in Mississippi was fired from the police force for his heavily racist and homophobic remarks. Sam Dobbins was caught bragging about killing 13 people in the line of duty, including a black man who he apparently shot more than a hundred times. He can be heard saying:

"I shot that n***** 119 times. The vehicle was shot 319 times, but he was hit 119 times by me."

Residents of the dominantly Black town were appalled by the blatant use of racial slurs by the White police chief. The Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party has previously asked elected officials to address the pressing issues of "police misconduct and abuse of power," but to no avail. In a statement posted on Facebook, they said:

"The MFDP personally met with Mayor Robin McCrory on multiple occasions about the unlawful and unethical behavior as well as addressing the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen at their regular Board Meeting. It is shameful and appalling that this situation has reached this moment because of the inactions of the elected officials. Listening to this recording further validates what the community has been highlighting since Dobbins was hired. The remarks he made are appalling, racist, hateful, and detrimental to the welfare of the people. This recording proves that the oppressors no longer wear white sheet, but they wear law enforcement uniforms."

When approached by the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting (MCIR), Sam Dobbins admitted that he was unaware that he was being recorded. He also denied having uttered any racial slurs and said that he "doesn't talk like that." According to Mississippi State laws, it is legal to record a conversation without the consent of the one being recorded.

Cardell Wright, president of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, has stated that the black community has been uncomfortable with Sam Dobbins since his ascension to the post, and that he has a history of harassment, abuse and mass arrests of activists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far