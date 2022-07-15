Ex-Mississippi Gov. directed $1.1 million to Brett Favre in welfare money: Report

Brett Favre was given over one million dollars in welfare funds by former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant per a civil case document. Nancy New and her son Zachary pled guilty to welfare misspending back in April this year. They worked out a deal to testify versus others in what the Mississippi auditor has called the state’s biggest public corruption case in the last 20 years. In total, it involves in excess of $77 million in misused welfare funds. New accused the former governor in the documents of compelling her to make the payments.

New said the Hall of Fame quarterback was compensated for both speaking and promotional events and "business partner development."

New's attorneys say she was acting at the behest of state officials in the giving of numerous contracts and dispersing of monies. According to court documents, Bryant told New to make the payments to the former NFL quarterback in the amount of $1.1 million:

"Governor Phil Bryant directed the defendant to provide funds to Brett Favre, and defendant caused (Mississippi Community Education Center) to contract with Favre Enterprises, Inc. In the amount of $1,100,000 in consideration for Favre speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development. He performed services pursuant to this agreement."

The three-time NFL MVP will not face any criminal charges and returned the money after being ordered to by Mississippi state Auditor Shad White. The former Green Bay Packers star commented that he was unaware that the money came from welfare funds.

He also categorically denied an allegation by White that he did not appear for his speaking engagements. He stated that he has a Wisconsin-based charity where he resides that raises millions of dollars for families that are going through hard times.

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, he played 20 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 where he played one season. The next 16 campaigns he played were with the Green Bay Packers, between 1992-2007. He spent the 2008 season with the New York Jets and then two years with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009 to 2010.

In his career, he threw for 71,838 yards, 508 touchdowns and 338 interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns rank him fourth all-time in NFL history, while his interceptions are the most thrown in league history.

He was a 11-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, Super Bowl winner, and three-time MVP. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

