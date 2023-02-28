What did Anastagia Carter do? Georgia elementary school principal arrested over charges of alleged child cruelty

Georgia Elementary School Principal Anastagia Carter was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of child cruelty after reports surfaced that she was involved in an undisclosed incident with a student.

Anastagia Carter, 51, the principal of Indian Creek Elementary School in Douglas, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on multiple charges of alleged child cruelty and false imprisonment, authorities said in a statement.

Authorities said that the Coffee County Board of Education contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after they discovered that Carter was involved in an undisclosed incident pertaining to a student.

Upon investigating the initial report, GBI uncovered that the principal was also involved in a second incident which led to her arrest on February 24, 2023.

Authorities detail the charges levied against Georgia Elementary School Principal Anastagia Carter

In a news release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation partially detailed the arrest of Anastagia Carter and said that the suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of third-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of simple battery.

While authorities remained silent on the details of the incident, they said that the investigation was ongoing and additional information would be released in due time. In a press release, GBI said:

“The GBI was requested by the Coffee County Board of Education Police Department after they received information regarding an incident between Carter and a student.”

They added:

“This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

Shortly after, Anastagia Carter was taken into custody by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Coffee County School System released a statement addressing the incident.

In a statement on Facebook, the Coffee County School System said that they have taken all appropriate measures since they were notified about the incident, including placing the principal on administrative leave. The statement read:

“The Coffee County School System has been notified of allegations concerning the principal at Indian Creek Elementary School. When this matter first came to the attention of the school system, a report was immediately made to the Department of Family and Children Services and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The principal was immediately placed on administrative leave.”

While investigators continue to explore the case, Carter was booked into the Coffee County Jail and released on a $25,000 bond, Douglas Now reported.

Anyone with any additional information on the case is requested to contact state agents at 912-389-4103 or call the anonymous tip line at 800-597-8477.

