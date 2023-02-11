WATCH: St. Louis woman Judy Kline arrested after ring video of her harassing Latino family goes viral

A St. Louis woman named Judy Kline was charged with three felonies on Wednesday, February 8, 2022, after a video showing her hurling racist remarks at a Latino family outside their home went viral.

Judy Kline, 54, is accused of harassing the Latino family multiple times, starting early last year. Authorities said that Kline trespassed into the family home on Lisette Avenue in the city’s Princeton Heights neighborhood and yelled at them to get out of the house, which she believed belonged to her.

However, authorities who received several complaints about Kline’s repeated threats failed to act against the suspect until her antics were caught on ring camera and were posted on social media.

The viral video showed Kline banging down on the family’s door while wielding a hammer and making racist comments against the Latino family.

“Get out, you’re a bunch of illegals. Get out of my property! Get Out!”

Authorities charge Judy Kline with first-degree burglary

As per multiple reports, Fatima Suarez, 22, a resident of the house who lives with her dad and her sister, posted the now-viral video on TikTok last year to draw attention to her family’s plight and propel the authorities to act against Judy Kline.

The video reportedly didn’t gain much traction until it was reposted by a popular TikToker earlier this year and swiftly went viral.

Kline was subsequently charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a break-in at Suarez's home.

Suarez told Fox News that Kline allegedly first broke into her home on January 5, 2022, when she smashed a glass door in the basement with a hammer and encountered her dad and sister.

Kline then threatened her dad with a hammer and yelled at him to get out of the house. She left after the family slowly exited the basement through a door but soon showed up at the entrance, where she was caught making disparaging remarks.

As per NBC News, Kline’s family reportedly owned the house three decades ago until they sold the property in the 90s after living there for ten years. However, Kiline still believed that the property belonged to her and that Suarez’s family had illegally moved in.

Suarez believes that Kline’s misconception stemmed from racism, as evidenced by the video where she was caught yelling:

"I know you didn’t buy this house — you don’t have enough money.”

Following the first incident, Kline visited the premises twice on March 17, and December 12 last year, where she was once caught rifling through the family’s mail.

In another incident, she was captured camping out on the front yard for an entire night. Shortly after the December 12 visit, the Suarez family obtained a restraining order against the suspect, who served this month.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Living a Nightmare: Police in St Louis Missouri need to take this seriously. Living a Nightmare: Police in St Louis Missouri need to take this seriously. https://t.co/sdaYehjdeP

Fatima Suarez criticized law enforcement for failing to take appropriate measures against Judy Kline despite multiple reports. Suarez expressed her gratitude to people on social media who helped draw attention to her family’s plight, which lasted a year. In a statement to NBC News, she said:

"I've seen similar stories on TikTok going on, and I thought maybe that would help my family out as well. But I never knew it would blow up like that, and it did. So I'm thankful for everybody that made it viral because now [there's] going to be hopefully action taken."

Meanwhile, Judy Kline has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

Poll : 0 votes