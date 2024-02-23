What did Andrew Kuehne do? Judson school employee fired following arrest

Andrew Kuesha, an employee at the Judson Independent School District, was terminated from his employment after he was arrested at his home on child p*rnography charges, KSAT reported.

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, Andrew Kuesha was reportedly charged with possessing child p*rnography of a child under the age of 10. The details of the investigation that led to his arrest were not disclosed by the authorities.

However, his arrest and charges were confirmed by the network after reviewing the Guadalupe County jail records page. The police did not disclose further information, citing an active investigation.

Andrew Kuehne was a computer technician at Judson ISD

The Judson Independent School District said they terminated Andrew Kuehne’s employment immediately after the state Attorney General’s Office made it aware of his arrest Thursday morning, KSAT reported.

According to the district website cited in KENS5, Kuehne worked as a computer technician and was listed as the "Team Lead" for the district’s "Team North" technician group. Following his arrest, a district spokesperson told KSAT:

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we take situations like this very seriously.”

This is not the first time a Judson ISD employee has been arrested on child p*rnography charges. In 2022, a former Judson band teacher, Mark Mallow, was arrested for allegedly uploading child p*rnography on Snapchat. Snapchat reportedly notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after noticing the explicit media.

According to KENS5, in July 2023, Mark Mallow was arrested again by Converse police after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy. Authorities began investigating Mallow after they received a tip from an unidentified individual who had created a fake social media profile to entrap child predators.

When police approached Mallow at the meeting point, he reportedly admitted to possessing an abundance of child p*rnography on his phone. At the time, in a statement, the Converse police said Mallow’s knowingly set up to meet the 14-year-old boy and even discussed acts that were s*xual in nature.

"At one point the fake post even said, 'I'm only 14. Are you okay with that?' and the communication continued. He was not at all deterred," Converse police said. "Mallow initiated all contact. All contact was s*xual in nature, describing the acts he was interested in and eventually Mallow suggested meeting up."

Shortly after his arrest, he was charged with online solicitation as a minor and possession of child p*rnography. At the time of his arrest, he was a teacher at Woodlake Hills Middle School in the Judson Independent School District. They have since terminated his employment.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE