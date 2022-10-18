What did Anna Dugan do? Woman in viral Delta Airlines flight video issues apology following identification

The Delta Airlines passenger, who went viral for a video recorded on October 12 for behaving roughly with a fellow passenger, has been identified as Anna Dugan. She has since apologized for her behavior, which she admitted was not "right."

Anna Dugan told Inside Edition:

"I am sorry that I got so upset. However, I felt like I needed to…stick up for myself. I know I need to work on my emotions, but they weren’t right either."

The altercation started when she was asked by cabin crew to put her dog in a carrier on a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to New York. In the video of the incident, Dugan can be heard harassing flight attendants and hurling expletives at them. When she realized that another passenger was recording her, she threw a bottle at them.

This escalated to such an extent that she was made to leave the flight. On her way out, Dugan allegedly slapped a passenger's hand.

People on the internet remain unconvinced of the genuineness of her apology. Many have accused her of giving a half-hearted apology only after she was identified.

People applaud Delta Airlines cabin crew for dealing with a rough passenger in the best way possible

Last week, the 32-year-old bartender from Las Vegas got into an altercation with the cabin crew and other passengers on the Delta Airlines flight. When asked to put her dog in a carrier, the woman erupted and started screaming expletives at the flight attendant who remained calm and collected throughout.

The woman, who had her dog on her lap, retaliated when approached by the attendant and said:

"My dog was sitting on my lap. I put him in the bag! He’s in the bag! I didn’t f****** do anything to you guys. Because you couldn’t let me dog sit on my f****** lap!"

When another passenger echoed the attendant and asked her to get off the plane, she threw a water bottle at them and said:

"Turn your f****** phone off!"

The flight attendant, who kept her composure amidst all the yelling and swearing, told Anna Dugan:

"Nobody acting this way flies on a flight with us."

This sentiment was echoed in a statement sent by Delta Airlines to The Post, where they stated:

"Delta has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers."

People on the internet have supported the actions of the flight attendant, saying that unless the dog is a service animal, it has to be flown in a carrier.

According to The Post, no charges have been filed against Anna Dugan.

