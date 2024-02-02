What is an antebellum dress? Meaning explored as viral TikTok star Pookie's old photos resurface, spark outrage 

TikTok influencer Campbell Puckett, best known as "Pookie," has apologized after a picture of her wearing an antebellum outfit at an Ole Miss Greek event appeared online. In an Instagram story, she claimed that she was unaware of the impact of wearing the racist costume and went on to apologize.

Campbell and Jett Puckett gained traction on Tiktok with videos where the couple explain their date night outfits. Many are fans of their chemistry and flood their comment sections with the hashtag "pookieornothing."

Problematic pictures of the TikTok influencer wearing an antebellum outfit amassed over 280,000 views on the video-sharing platform when writing this article and made it to discussions on Reddit.

Many could not believe that the internet sensation was wearing a costume worn by enslavers. One netizen said:

Comment byu/succulenthelp from discussion inATLinfluencerSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/bean11818 from discussion inATLinfluencerSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/bean11818 from discussion inATLinfluencerSnark Expand Post

What is an antebellum dress? Details revealed as Pookie issues an apology

Good Housekeeping says the word antebellum means “before the war.” The term is derived from the Latin phrase "ante bellum." The moniker has been widely associated with the U.S. Civil War.

Antebellum is also associated with plantation-style architecture, including vast grounds, stately columns, and the aesthetics of women dressed in hoop skirts and pearls. The aesthetic has been immensely criticized as it glamorizes the lives of enslaved African people who were at the mercy of Caucasian plantations and enslavers.

The Kappa Alpha fraternity often hosted the Antebellum Old South party, where members embraced Confederate General Robert E. Lee as their “spiritual leader.” Unsurprisingly, many were not fans of the celebration rooted in slavery and racism.

From the pictures of Campbell Puckett on Reddit, it appears she was at an antebellum party wearing a typical outfit of the enslavers.

Pookie responded to the criticism and took responsibility for her actions. She said in an Instagram story,

“As some of you may have seen, some old photos of mine recently resurfaced. At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later. I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility.

She continued,

"Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level. Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow.”

Pookie is not the only influencer blasted for wearing the antebellum outfit. Former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnel also came under fire for attending an “antebellum plantation-themed ball,” as per a British news outlet. She was reportedly caught wearing a hula outfit and posing in front of a Confederate flag while being a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.