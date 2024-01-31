Who are Campbell and Jett Puckett ? Pookie meaning and all about the viral TikTok star couple 

TikTok's Campbell and Jett Puckett garnered immense traction online after the latter's moniker of 'Pookie' for the former was recognized by many. Many found it adorable, with the former subsequently amassing internet stardom. The couple is now best known for their date outfits, which netizens watch closely.

The Georgia-based couple has been creating content for several years; however, they recently went viral after many noticed how Jett keeps calling his wife 'Pookie' in multiple videos.

Two days ago, Campbell Puckett visited her social networking sites to showcase her and her husband's date night outfits. While showing off her bustier top and coordinated outfit, Campbell said, "It's date night." Jett then said:

"Saturday night. Going to our favorite steakhouse on the planet, and I gotta say Pookie looks absolutely fire tonight. Babe, I am just seeing your outfit for the first time. What are you wearing?"

In another video uploaded a week ago, Jett expressed, "Pookie is looking particularly amazing tonight" as Campbell showcased her pink dress.

Jett also revealed that he was taking 'Pookie' to a new spot for their date night two weeks ago.

Evidently, 'Pookie' is a nickname used by Jett while referring to his influencer wife, Campbell Puckett.

The 'Pookie' couple met in 2015

According to Page Six, the Southern TikTok stars met in Philadelphia in 2015 while Jett was a Wharton School graduate student and Campbell Puckett (then Campbell Hunt) was an American Airlines flight attendant. The couple tied the knot in April 2018.

Campbell Puckett is a University of Mississippi graduate. She attained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a specialization in marketing in 2013. Before being a flight attendant, she interned at Southern Illinois University and Factory PR. She was also an account executive at ADP, IST Management, and PEP LLC.

In 2017, Campbell made a career out of content creation with her blog, You Should Wear That. As followers adore her lifestyle and fashion content, she managed to amass a following of nearly 200K on Instagram.

Jett Puckett is the managing director of mergers and acquisitions at McLerran & Associates Practice Transitions. In the past, he was employed by Oak Dental Partners, H2C Securities Inc., Citi, and ModusOne Health. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from the University of Georgia.

"Pookieornothing": Netizens adore the Pucketts

Internet users have flooded Campbell Puckett's Instagram page with supportive messages. Many are delighted to see Jett lovingly call his wife the nickname, while others also dote on the couple's marriage. A few comments under Campbell Puckett's Instagram page read:

Netizens share their admiration for the couple on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

The couple often collaborates on Campbell's Instagram account. Recently, they took to the influencer's Instagram stories to advertise vitamin D supplements.