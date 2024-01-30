Where is Mahek Bukhari now? TikTok: Murder Gone Viral delves into chilling story of influencer plotting fatal car crash that killed mother's lover

The ITV documentary, TikTok: Murder Gone Viral, set to air at 9 pm on January 30, 2024, follows the story of TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen. The new documentary will show how the mother and daughter plotted the death of Ansreen's lover, 21-year-old Saqib Hussain, in a fatal car crash in February 2022.

Saqib was embroiled in an ill-fated love affair with 46-year-old Ansreen, which ended on bad terms. When Hussain threatened to expose the affair to his Ansreen's husband and son, Bukhari, aged 24, took matters into her own hands. She orchestrated a high-speed car chase that ended with Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim dead on a highway in Leicestershire, England.

Mahek Bukhari is currently serving a prison sentence in an undisclosed prison in the UK. Bukhari, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, rose to fame as an influencer on TikTok. She and her mother often made videos about their "elite relationship." Bukhari even described her mother as "a sister" and "best friend". Mahek Bukhari's TikTok page, which has over 164k followers, is active even today.

Mahek Bukhari is currently serving her prison sentence in an undisclosed prison. She and her mother were both found guilty of double murder at Leicester Crown Court in 2023. According to The Daily Mail, Mahek Bukhari was sentenced to serve at least 31 years and eight months, while Ansreen was given a minimum term of 26 years and nine months.

Five other people were charged as conspirators, including Rekan Karwan, Raees Jamal, Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal, and Sanaf Gulamustafa.

The court called Mahek Bukhari a "cold-blooded killer" as details of the planned murder unfolded. During her sentencing, Judge Timothy Spencer KC, who presided over the trial, told Bukhari that her "tawdry fame as an influencer" made her "utterly self-obsessed."

"Your tawdry fame as an influencer has made you utterly self obsessed with... no apparent awareness of the impact you have on others, oblivious to the damage you do." The Judge said.

An affair that resulted in a fatal car crash

According to The Sun, Ansreen had an affair with a then 18-year-old Saqib Hussain in 2021, whom she met via video app Azar. The couple engaged in a s*xual relationship in shisha lounges, hotels, and restaurants. However, the relationship soon soured when Ansreen called it quits in January 2022.

This enraged Hussain, who had spent close to £3000 courting her. Following their breakup, he threatened to leak Ansreen's nudes and an alleged s*x tape to her husband if she did not pay him back. Ansreen turned to Mahek Bukhari for help, who responded to her mother via WhatsApp, saying:

“I’ll get him jumped by guys and he won’t know what day it is.”

The mother and daughter hatched a plan to lure Hussain into a Tesco parking lot in Leicester under the guise of paying him back. Once Hussain and his friend, Hashim, reached the parking lot, they found themselves in the middle of an ambush.

As per The Daily Mail, Mahek Bukhari had enlisted the help of her followers to murder the two men. What ensued was a 100mph car chase as Hussain and Hashim raced down the A46 in Leicestershire in their Skoda Fabia on February 11, 2022.

Just before his death, Hussain was on a call with a 999 operator where he was recorded saying "they're trying to kill me" and "I'm going to die."

“They’re hitting into the back of the car very fast. Please, I’m begging you, I’m going to die.” He was heard saying on the recording.

Things took a turn for the worst as their car was rammed off the road, crashing into a tree with such force that it split in two and burst into flames, instantly killing its occupants.

Maher Bukhari and her mother were convicted of a double murder after a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court on September 1, 2023.