Look back at the highlights that made Tawanchai such a cold-hearted killer

ONE Championship shared a compilation of Tawanchai’s highlights in the promotion thus far.

Before signing with ONE, Tawanchai was a Muay Thai superstar for his accomplishments in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Since making his promotional debut in May 2021, the 24-year-old has established a record of 5-1, including two wins to claim and retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE recently posted a YouTube video showcasing some of the Thai superstar’s highlights, with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai begins his journey toward kickboxing gold against Georgian star Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, relive his most thrilling moments in ONE so far, including stunning knockouts of Irish warrior Sean Clancy and Thai striking sensation Saemapetch!”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai returns to action, but not under the Muay Thai ruleset. The 24-year-old will make his featherweight kickboxing debut in ONE against Davit Kiria, a former Glory Kickboxing world champion. Kiria has fought top-level opposition during his ONE tenure, including bouts against Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan.

With a potential win against Kiria, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion could earn himself a chance to become a two-division world champion. The featherweight kickboxing division is currently run by Chingiz Allazov, who is fighting Marat Grigorian in the August 4 card’s main event.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

