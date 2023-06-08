Regian Eersel sharpens his arsenal with Tawanchai in Bangkok

Regian Eersel is putting the finishing touches on his training camp at the PK Saenchai gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eersel has fought nine fights with ONE Championship and emerged victorious every time. On Friday, June 9, ‘The Immortal’ looks to continue his legendary run by defending his lightweight Muay Thai world championship while his kickboxing world title remains on the shelf.

The two-sport world champion is ready to go in Thailand, where ONE Fight Night 11 will take place. Eersel was recently seen training at the PK Saenchai gym with Tawanchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

The video of the world-class strikers working together was posted on the legendary gym’s Instagram page with the caption saying:

“Clinching work from the champs 🔥💪💯 @tawanchay_pk @koolhydraat”

Regian Eersel last fought on March 17, defeating Sinsamut Klinmee for the second consecutive time. Eersel now moves on to his next challenge as the lightweight Muay Thai king has been matched up against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

Menshikov is a former Glory kickboxer with an overall record of 27-1 and nineteen knockouts. The hard-hitting Russian plans to capitalize on a legacy-defining moment at ONE Fight Night 11. If the 25-year-old can emerge victorious, he would forever be remembered as the fighter to end Eersel’s legendary run.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

