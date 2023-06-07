Look back at Regian Eersel’s bomb of a left hook that folded Sinsamut Klinmee

Ahead of Regian Eersel’s next world title defense against Dmitry Menshikov this Friday at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, look back at ‘The Immortal’s grudge match against Sinsamut Klinmee.

The defending ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion collided against arguably Thailand’s most aggressive and entertaining fighter at ONE Friday Fights 9 to put an end to their rivalry with a decisive rematch.

In the first match, Eersel was awarded a split decision win over Sinsamut after an extremely close fight for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Following the event, a lot of fans weren’t happy with the result. They didn’t hold back their discontent as they booed the decision from inside the stadium. With the stakes enormously high for both fighters, the pair engaged in an epic brawl straight from the opening bell on March 17.

Much like their first showdown, Sinsamut gained the upper hand early with his unrelenting pressure and debilitating leg kicks. He fought well within range while Eersel bided his time with an excellent guard.

Heading into the second and third rounds, Eersel ramped up the pressure by targeting the body with hooks and long-range kicks. By that point, Sinsamut had used up most of his energy in the first few rounds, so much that every strike he delivered felt like a struggle.

Eersel picked up the pace and set up a powerful combination of body kicks and hooks to the body to eventually fold Sinsamut right where he stood. The Surinamese striker left no doubt in anyone’s mind that he’s truly the real deal.

Before ‘The Immortal’ defends his belt for the second time, look back at the vicious left hook that folded Sinsamut upon impact below:

Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch Regian Eersel once again on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The blockbuster event will be aired live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

