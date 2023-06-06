Regian Eersel reflects on his latest visit to his home country Suriname 

While now based in Amsterdam, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel every now and then visits his home country of Suriname.

‘The Immortal’ recently got the chance to return to his country of origin, which he said was a productive visit as he got to touch base with the people there and share his passion for combat sports.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Regian Eersel, 30, shared what took place in his latest visit to the South American country.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate said:

“I went to Suriname for a week. I brought my belts with me. I met the President and also had a nice conversation with him. I went to some gyms to give some clinics and also to work with the fighters and the youth.”

Watch 'The Immortal' hold training sessions in Suriname in the video below:

Suriname-Dutch champion Regian Eersel looks to make the countries he represents proud as he defends his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will take on Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in the headlining contest of the show which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will mark his second defense of the world title he won last October. He defeated Thai Sinsamut Klinmee back in March to retain his belt.

‘The Immortal,’ who is also the ONE lightweight kickboxing king, aims to remain a ONE double world champion.

While making his promotional debut, Dmitry Menshikov, 25, carries impressive credentials, which include a formidable 27-2 professional record and an ongoing 11-fight winning streak.

The Eersel-Menshikov title showdown is one of 10 fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 11 which is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

