Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel takes the humble route of viewing himself as a fighter

It’s always thrown around that world champions will always have egos, but they always maintain a level of humility about themselves. Just look at Regian Eersel.

The Surinamese superstar is the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, but Eersel isn’t one to just throw his reputation around.

In an interview with Sensai Sam, the two-sport world champion said he doesn’t view himself as an all-conquering world champion. Instead, he just looks at himself as just an ordinary guy.

Eersel, though, still keeps a certain level of confidence in him.

“I’m not a world champion and telling people you have to do this or do that. This is my life, that is your life. We are all human beings, you know. I believe in myself.”

‘The Immortal’ may be humble, but his resume in ONE Championship is the stuff of envy.

Eersel has lived up to his mythic nickname by tearing through the division and compiling a perfect 9-0 record in the promotion. The two-sport world champion is also 7-0 in his world title fights and 5-0 in his world title defenses.

Eersel became the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion when he beat Dutch legend kickboxing Nieky Holzken at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

After four straight defenses of the kickboxing gold, Eersel became the first ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion when held off Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Eersel is now on the second defense of his Muay Thai belt, and he’ll take on the debuting Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Catch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes