Regian Eersel reveals winning strategy that led to Sinsamut KO

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel successfully defended his title early this year, which he said was a product of following his game plan and delivering on it.

The Surinamese-Dutch champion defeated Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee by knockout (body shot) in the fourth round of their title rematch in March. It was the second straight victory for ‘The Immortal’ over Klinmee, who he defeated for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world title last October.

The two fighters went back and forth with telling strikes in the early goings before Regian Eersel raised the ante further in the championship rounds.

He shared the mindset he had as he went on and finished the fight against Klinmee in an interview with Sensai Sam, saying:

“I was waiting, you know. Let him lose the energy, you know? And then in the championship round, I’d go body, body, head. Body, body, head.”

Watch the interview below:

Regian Eersel will be back in action once again this week to defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov. The contest headlines ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, which will take place on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

On fight night, ‘The Immortal,’ who is also the concurrent kickboxing champion in the division, looks to preserve his lofty standing as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Meanwhile, out to shake the lightweight Muay Thai status quo is Dmitry Menshikov, who is making his promotional debut but is carrying a lot of heat and is considered by many as a dangerous opponent.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available to North American fans with Prime Video subscription.

