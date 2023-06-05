Regian Eersel recounts being wary of Sinsamut Klinmee’s muscular frame in their rematch

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel shared that he was initially taken aback when he faced what appeared to be a more muscular Sinsamut Klinmee in their rematch back in March. But the Surinamese-Dutch champion just stayed the course and executed his game plan, and it proved to be the difference that led to a win.

Regian Eersel first fought Klinmee in October last year for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, winning by split decision. With how close their first encounter went down, a rematch was set. But unlike in their previous fight, Regian Eersel made sure not to leave the result at the hands of the judges, going for the finish when the opportunity presented itself.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate caught Klinmee with a solid body shot late in the fourth round, from which the Thai could not recover, and the fight was waved off immediately after.

While he came up with a convincing victory, Regian Eersel admitted that he approached the rematch more cautiously, seeing how Klinmee was buffed up for the fight. The reigning champion shared with Sensai Sam in an interview:

“I know in the first fight; he was also tired [in the] fourth and fifth rounds. So I was like, okay, let’s see what his muscles are going to do, you know. I only had to be careful, you know, cause more muscle [equals] more power. So I had to stay sharp. And I did.”

Check out the interview below:

Regian Eersel will again defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, this time against Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov. The showdown is the headlining fight of the event, which will take place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

‘The Immortal,’ also holding the lightweight kickboxing gold, will try to stay a two-sport ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 11.

Looking to cut his reign short is ONE Championship newcomer Dmitry Menshikov, who boasts of a fearsome punching arsenal and is out for a grand entrance in his promotional debut.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

