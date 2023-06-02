Regian Eersel's keys to victory against Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel is on the brink of history when he steps into his next fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

The two-sport world champion will defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against the debuting Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of the June 9 card at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, is a perfect 9-0 in his ONE Championship tenure and a win over Menshikov could put him at a glorious 10-0 slate.

Before ONE Fight Night 11 streams live and for free in North America via Prime Video, we look at the three keys to victory for Regian Eersel.

#3. Use that insane length to set up his offense

Regian Eersel is one of the most intimidating fighters in ONE Championship with height and reach that’s never been seen in the lightweight division. The Surinamese superstar stands 6-foot-2 with an insane wingspan of 77.56 inches. His leg reach is also a sight to behold at 44.49 inches.

Eersel, though, isn’t just lanky but he’s a powerful striker who operates so well from distance.

It’s already hard enough to cut the distance against Eersel, it’s another task altogether trying to block or evade his stinging offense.

Eersel stands three inches taller than Menshikov and it would be wise for him to use his height and reach advantage to tag the Russian slugger from a distance.

With speed, power, and length at his disposal, it’s almost guaranteed that Eersel will carefully punish Menshikov with devastating straights and push kicks in their world title bout.

#2. Use Menshikov's offense against him

Just like all fighters with wingspans for days, Regian Eersel has a clinical style that looks too perfect when you look at it.

Eersel is a master tactician during his fights and he’d rather let his opponent go gung-ho against him instead of him going into reckless attacks.

‘The Immortal’ has used that technical style to fool his opponents into throwing wild looping shots just like how a matador goads bulls into running thoughtlessly at their pink or red capes.

Though Eersel is fully capable of going shot-for-shot against Menshikov, he might very well use his range and launch powerful countershots when the Russian slugger gets too aggressive on the attack.

#1. Hunt for a knockout in the championship rounds

Never be fooled by Eersel’s cool and calm approach to fighting because he can just switch it up in one second and go on a ferocious combination if he feels like it.

On the regular, Eersel will be content in letting his opponents charge at him with reckless abandon and have them exhaust their energy.

This kind of approach was in full display when the double-world champion defended his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Sinsamut was aggressive in the first three rounds of the match and Eersel did his best to match the Thai star’s energy.

When the fourth round rolled in, though, Sinsamut was almost out of breath while Eersel still looked as fresh as spring. Sensing that his rival was running on fumes, Eersel stepped on it and hunted Sinsamut down.

Eersel managed to send the backpedaling Sinsamut near the corner before he launched a night-ending left hook to Sinsamut’s midsection for the knockout finish.

There’s no doubt that Eersel has studied how aggressive Menshikov can be, and he could replicate what he did against Sinsamut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11.

Poll : 0 votes