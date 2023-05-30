Father of two Regian Eersel shares how the little things in life help him feel complete

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is one of the most talented strikers on the planet. A decorated world champion, it doesn’t take much to motivate Eersel to maintain his lofty status atop the lightweight food chain.

However, the 30-year old from the Netherlands admits he draws strength and inspiration in his career from being a father to his children.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Eersel talked about the important role his kids play in his daily life.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“The best thing is the little things, like, for example, when I wake up they say, ‘Good morning, Daddy. How did you sleep?’ The little things when they’re showing love to you, that makes the connection very special. It’s from your own blood. It’s just the feeling that you get. I cannot describe it. It’s a different love to anything else.”

Eersel’s family is no doubt the driving force behind all of the success in his career. And he has yet another opportunity to make his kids proud when he steps back inside the circle next month.

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

