Regian Eersel says aggression is of utmost importance: “Look for holes in the game and I try to go in for the finish”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel will try for his 10th consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner.

Since signing with the promotion in 2018, Eersel has looked unstoppable inside the circle, racking up the wins to write his name into the history books as a simultaneous two-sport world champion.

Holding both the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, Eersel has produced a dominant run as the kickboxing champion and is now looking to do the same by defeating any upcoming Muay Thai challengers.

Having won the title in a vacant world championship clash with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3, ‘The Immortal’ showcased why he is one of the best in the world in their rematch.

After the first fight went to a very close split decision, the Surinamese-Dutch fighter left no room for debate in their second encounter at ONE Friday Fights 9, stopping his opponent in the fourth round.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube ahead of his return, Regian Eersel spoke about how he meticulously reads his opponents before going in for the kill:

“Then, it’s my aggression. I go forward and forward. Just look for holes in the game and try to go in for the finish.”

Watch the full interview below:

Regian Eersel will defend his lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. The entire event will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

