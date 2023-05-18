Regian Eersel visits his home country of Suriname ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Regian Eersel returned to his roots with a trip to Suriname.

There aren’t many world-class fighters that were born in Suriname. Yet, Eersel has defied the odds to become the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. Ahead of his latest Muay Thai world title defense, ‘The Immortal’ traveled back to his home country and posted a video of his experience on Instagram with the caption saying:

“My arrival in Surinam 🇸🇷 with @business.instyle and @inprosernv security. Thank you all for the warm welcome in my homecountry ❤️🙌🏽👊🏽”

Regian Eersel made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018, with his focus on kickboxing. After winning his first two fights, Eersel had career-defining moments in back-to-back lightweight world championship bouts against Nieky Holzken, with the first being for the inaugural world title. ‘The Immortal’ emerged victorious both times and hasn’t lost since, establishing a 7-0 promotional kickboxing record.

In October 2022, Eersel began a new journey with ONE Championship. He challenged Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship. The Suriname-born fighter won by split decision and then silenced the doubters with a fourth-round knockout in their rematch.

On June 9, Regian Eersel will defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for the second time. The 30-year-old has been matched up against Dmitry Menshikov, a former Glory kickboxer making his promotional debut. The world championship bout will headline ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes