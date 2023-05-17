3 explosive fights from ONE Championship’s two-sport world champion Regian Eersel

There isn’t a fight name more fitting for Regian Eersel than ‘The Immortal’, who currently rides a 9-0 streak since his promotional bow in April 2018.

The ONE lightweight kickboxing and lightweight Muay Thai world champion has outshone every opponent throughout his promotional tenure – in dominant fashion, too.

Next, the Surinamese dynamo will defend his Muay Thai crown against Russian tank Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9.

Before Regian Eersel makes his hotly-anticipated return, let’s revisit three of ‘The Immortal’s’ most impressive performances inside the ring and Circle.

#3. Regian Eersel starches Nieky Holzken to claim gold

Regian Eersel was not disturbed by the prospect of taking on one of the modern-day icons of kickboxing Nieky Holzken when they battled for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative went toe-to-toe with the kickboxing world champion, eating a lot of punch-kick combinations while rattling his foe with boxing combinations of his own.

His immense technicality soon started to pay dividends, and he continued to stalk Holzken behind his punches and knees in the third stanza. A smashing right knee then dropped ‘The Natural’ midway through the fourth stanza, giving him a massive advantage on the judges’ scorecards.

But Regian Eersel did not slow down as the match entered its final round. Instead, he attacked at will, cutting angles to land more precise and powerful shots to claim the divisional strap with a well-deserved unanimous win.

#2. Regian Eersel finishes Anthony Njokuani in sophomore outing

Long before he was at the helm of the lightweight striking divisions in ONE, Regian Eersel treated the global fanbase with what they can expect from him – a solid performance capped off with a highlight-reel finish for the ages.

The Surinamese athlete gave Anthony Njokuani a taste of his power from the get-go, hammering away with blistering kicks and punches to ensure the Nigerian athlete had to play the fight to his pace.

Unfortunately, Njokuani didn’t crumble to any of Regian Eersel’s initial attacks. But late in the first round, a crisp four-punch combination and knee to the body knocked the wind off his rival’s sail.

Kyle Johnson @VonPreux Regian Eersel (53-4) vanquishes Anthony Njokuani, clattering the UFC/WEC vet with a nasty elbow and follow-up in the second round! Lion Fight's super middleweight champ improves to 2-0 in ONE's Super Series. #CallToGreatness Regian Eersel (53-4) vanquishes Anthony Njokuani, clattering the UFC/WEC vet with a nasty elbow and follow-up in the second round! Lion Fight's super middleweight champ improves to 2-0 in ONE's Super Series. #CallToGreatness https://t.co/JmYmweJQa6

With momentum on his side, ‘The Immortal’ came out of his corner looking to end proceedings. And a pair of hooks, a left knee, and a picture-perfect right hook eventually sealed the deal for the striker at 1:03 of round two.

#1. Regian Eersel defends crown with KO of Sinsamut Klinmee

Regian Eersel did not leave any stone unturned in this rematch against Sinsamut Klinmee.

The Dutch-based martial artist lived up to his moniker ‘The Immortal’ and closed out this bout with a devastating body shot at the 1:17 mark of the fourth stanza.

After attempting to head-hunt with punches and kicks to the head in the first couple of frames, Eersel switched targets and had a go at Sinsamut’s body and legs, a decision that paid off remarkably well.

The Thai couldn’t find a way to defend Eersel’s thumping body shot, and soon he was baited into defending his face when the divisional king started connecting upstairs again.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Two-sport king Regian Eersel CRUMPLES Sinsamut Klinmee to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title!



#ONEFridayFights9 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship AND STILL!Two-sport king Regian EerselCRUMPLES Sinsamut Klinmee to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title! AND STILL! 👑 Two-sport king Regian Eersel 🇸🇷 CRUMPLES Sinsamut Klinmee to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title!#ONEFridayFights9 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Jc0evT19C8

That forced Sinsamut to shell up and go in with a high guard, but that was when the two-sport world champion went low, tagging his rival with a left body kick and a hook to the midsection that instantly sent the Thai down on his knees.

