Sinsamut Klinmee aimed to follow footsteps of accomplished Muay Thai family members

Dangerous striker Sinsamut Klinmee is following in the footsteps of his fellow family members, who were all notable fighters in Muay Thai. Since he began competing, he has wanted to add the ONE world title to the family name.

Sinsamut has won all of his ONE Championship bouts by way of knockout. He will be fighting the esteemed ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21. These two strikers will be competing for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai lightweight world championship.

Muay Thai is a family affair for the 36-year-old fighter. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“My close relatives like my uncles are all Muay Thai Champions. My uncles are famous Muay Thai fighters. You may have heard the names Yok Thai Sit-Or, Rambaa Somdet, and Tappaya Sit-Or. We have WBC and WBA [Boxing] World Champions in our family."

Following in their footsteps, it has been Sinsamut's dream to bring another world title to his family. He continued:

“I admired them and always dreamed of becoming like them. I was always excited to watch them fight.”

Sinsamut Klinmee has admired Muay Thai since he was a child

Even as a young child, Sinsamut Klinmee would watch people work out at the gym and know that's what he wanted to do in the future. While speaking with ONE Championship, the Thai-born athlete said:

“When I was a child, every morning I would see the gym members return from their running. I watched them train every morning. When I came back from school, I still saw them training.”

Not long after, he would take his first fight at the age of 7. Sinsamut earned USD 3 in that fight and proudly used that money to purchase a bike. Nearly 30 years later, he will compete for one of the most prestigious titles in combat sports.

Sinsamut Klinmee added that he must win this title on October 21. He said:

“Fighting with ONE is my first dream come true. So, from now on, it’s time for me to set a new, bigger goal ... And, I must be the ONE World Champion.”

