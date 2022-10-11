Watch: Sinsamut Klinmee detonates bomb of a left hook on Liam Nolan’s chin

Powerful Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee continued his destructive streak in ONE Championship last time out. The 26-year-old thunderous puncher ended his most recent fight with an impressive knockout.

Sinsamut fought British striker Liam Nolan earlier this year. Shortly into the second round, Nolan went for a kick, which was countered by the Thai athlete with a perfect hook. The brutal shot ended the fight.

Sinsamut also knocked out legendary kickboxer Nieky Holzken in his debut bout in ONE Championship, following it up with another powerful KO win over Nolan in his sophomore outing. With consecutive stoppage victories, the Sudsakorn Muay Thai Gym-trained fighter punched his ticket for a title shot.

It will be a tall order, though, when he faces reigning lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21. 'The Immortal' will be looking to add a second world title in a new sport to his trophy cabinet.

Sinsamut Klinmee comes from a long line of Muay Thai fighters

Sinsamut Klinmee is looking to add even more gold to his family's legacy.

Muay Thai is a family affair for this impressive knockout artist. He has many relatives who held world titles in the sport, and he's always dreamed of being like them. The 26-year-old will get his opportunity on October 21.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sinsamut Klinmee explained:

“My close relatives like my uncles are all Muay Thai champions. My uncles are famous Muay Thai fighters. You may have heard the names Yokthai Sit-Or, Rambaa Somdet, and Tappaya Sit-Or. We have WBC and WBA [coxing] world champions in our family. I admired them and always dreamed of becoming like them. I was always excited to watch them fight.”

The Thai athlete is on the edge of greatness. His dreams could soon be realized at ONE on Prime Video 3. ONE Championship gold is what his life has been aiming towards. Sinsamut continued:

“Fighting with ONE is my first dream come true. So, from now on, it’s time for me to set a new, bigger goal. Previously, I wasn’t sure if I was good enough for ONE to accept me because I never won a [world championship]. But I thought that even if I wasn’t a champion, I would take a belt from a champion to become a champion. And, I must be the ONE world champion.”

