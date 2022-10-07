Watch: Sinsamut Klinmee scores shock KO of Liam Nolan

Sinsamut Klinmee was a relatively unknown martial artist when he came to ONE Championship. However, when he delivers back-to-back knockouts within a span of four months, it’s hard not to single him out from the crowd.

The Pattaya sensation made massive headlines in his ONE debut with a second-round knockout against kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken at ONE X in March this year. There were huge expectations that he then had to live up to heading into his next fight, and boy did he deliver.

At ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash in July, the 26-year-old hard-hitter returned to the ring to face English standout Liam ‘Lethal’ Nolan. After a closely-contested first round, the Thai striker hit a one-punch knockout in the second round that transformed him into an instant star.

He was subsequently awarded a $50,000 USD bonus, etching himself in the ONE history books to become the first athlete to win back-to-back bonuses in the same year.

Watch Sinsamut Klinmee score a shocking KO on Liam Nolan:

Sinsamut Klinmee comes from a strong family line of fighters in Thailand, with close relatives winning world titles in Muay Thai. Hoping to cast his own shadow, the rising star will have his window of opportunity to become the first ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion on October 21.

He will put his skills to the test against lightweight kickboxing king Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel at ONE on Prime Video 3, which will emanate from the Axiata Arena in Malaysia during US primetime.

Sinsamut Klinmee says his big brother is his biggest source of inspiration

Every successful athlete has a person in their life who inspires them to achieve the impossible. For Sinsamut Klinmee, the reason he gets up in the morning to train as hard as he does is because of one man.

Sinsamut’s big brother, Sudsakorn Klinmee, one of Thailand’s most recognized Muay Thai and kickboxing world champions, has never given up on his younger brother. He saw his star potential from an early age and has helped ‘Aquaman’ mature into a dangerous striking machine.

Speaking about the man responsible for his Muay Thai success, Sinsamut told ONE Championship:

“Of course, my brother has always been my greatest inspiration. He always supports me and tries to find a matchup for me. He’s the reason I still fight today. Many friends of mine who started at the same time as me have already quit, but I haven’t quit because my brother always encourages me to go forward.”

