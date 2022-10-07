Regian Eersel explains why fighters can’t let emotion dictate how they fight in the ring

Regian Eersel revealed a very important career lesson he learned in one of his professional outings. In an interview with The Success Show, the Dutch-Surinamese kickboxer explained why fighters can’t let emotion dictate how they fight inside the ring.

‘The Immortal’ returns to the foray with Thailand’s rising star Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on October 21. Eager to capture a belt in a second sport, the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion faces a dangerous challenge in Klinmee, who is coming strong with back-to-back performance bonus-winning KO finishes.

No stranger to being in the spotlight, the 29-year-old veteran recalled a time when he felt a lot of pressure before competing in one of his professional outings in Turkey.

Speaking to Younes Belguebli, host of The Success Show, he said:

“Yes, it was in Turkey. I had to fight the Turkish guy. Turkish people are crazy man but in a good way. In the staredown he came in my face, he was pushing me, and I was like, ‘Ok,’ then I pushed back and then everyone in the room was like, ‘Oooohhhh they’re going to fight tomorrow!’"

Having that experience where emotions and tensions are flying high, Regian Eersel revealed it’s not a good idea to bring all of those negative emotions inside the ring.

Despite winning the bout with a KO, ‘The Immortal’ learned a very important lesson that continues to stick with him to this day.

He continued:

“I [fought] with a lot of aggression [in] the fight. When you go with a lot aggression into a fight you’re gonna make mistakes. I did make mistakes but I wanted [the] KO, but you know when I re-watched the fight, I was thinking, I should’ve contained my aggression and I let it all out, and then you’re going to make mistakes.”

Regian Eersel open to a mixed-rules fight in the near future

With mixed-rules bouts becoming all the rage these days, Regian Eersel said he’s open to a superfight if his coaches give him the green light.

Currently, Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen are on a collision course for a mixed-rules bout ay US primetime on January 13 at ONE Championship’s return to Bangkok, Thailand.

In a post-fight interview at ONE 156, Regian Eersel was asked if he was interested in such a superfight, where he would alternate between kickboxing in one round and MMA in another.

The Dutch-Surinamese athlete answered:

“I think I will be open to this. If they come with an offer, I will discuss it with my coach and my trainer, and we’ll say yes or no.”

