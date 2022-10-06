Regian Eersel explains the origins of his immortal mask

ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel is scheduled to make his return to the circle at ONE 162 on October 21. ‘The Immortal’ will look to enter the history books by capturing the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship as well. Standing in his way, though, is dangerous Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee.

Making his ONE debut in 2018, Regian Eersel has gone on an impressive 7-0 run. He’ll be looking to remain undefeated under the ONE banner when he faces ‘Aquaman’, who steps into the co-main event spotlight with 80 career wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Ahead of their world title clash, Regian Eersel shared the history of the mask he wears on his way to the cage. In a video clip on Instagram, ‘The Immortal’ said:

“My friends and teammates start calling me ‘De Onsterfelijke’ in Dutch we say. In English, the immortal. I used the nickname, ‘The Immortal’. So then the movie came out. 300 is a fighting movie and in the movie there’s an army, The Immortals. A Persian army. And they use the mask. So my friends say, ‘Hey man, you have to use that.' You know, the mask and stuff.”

Sinsamut Klinmee will look to beat Regian Eersel at ONE 162

Debuting at ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X, Sinsamut Klinmee scored what many considered to be a massive upset against Nieky Holzken, a four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion. Finishing Holzken in the second round via knockout, Sinsamut instantly made a name for himself inside the circle.

He returned this past July at ONE 159 against former WBC Muay Thai world champion ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan. Sinsamut delivered a repeat performance, knocking out Nolan just five seconds into the second round. It was another spectacular showing for the Thai knockout artist.

Sporting a 100% finish rate in ONE Championship, Sinsamut will get his chance to become the promotion’s first-ever lightweight Muay Thai world champion when he meets lightweight kickboxing title holder Regian Eersel. ‘The Immortal’ will be Sinsamut’s biggest test to date, but given his success in and out of the circle thus far, we may see Thailand land another world title on October 21.

