Watch: Regian Eersel's deadly kickboxing pedigree that lead him to ONE lightweight gold

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel is riding an impressive win streak into his April 22 title defense. The Dutch-Surinamese fighter has been undefeated in his last 18 fights, most of which were title defenses. He is now looking to defend his ONE Kickboxing title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In the video below, fans can watch highlights put together by ONE Championship that exemplify the impressive striking skills of the reigning champion.

Regian Eersel has an extremely noteworthy win streak in the organization. He holds kickboxing victories over fighters like Mustapha Haida, Nieky Holzken, Anthony Njokuani, Brad Riddell and many others. He will be looking to add Germany's Arian Sadikovic to that list on April 22.

Immense accuracy and timing is what makes Eersel so dangerous. He wears his opponents down while learning their speed and habits. Later in fights, he uses that against them.

He told ONE Championship that he earned the nickname 'The Immortal' due to being a tireless kickboxer:

"[My training partners] said I never get tired. And also in my amateur fights, sometimes between the rounds, I would just go to my corner, grab some water, and visit my coach. Then after like 20 seconds, I would stand up in the middle of the ring to show that I’m ready to fight, and the audience loved it. So that’s why my friends gave me the nickname.”

Regian Eersel: Behind the mask

World champion Eersel wears an 'Immortal' mask from the movie 300. In the film, Spartans face the Persian military, specifically a unit called 'The Immortals'. The Persian Immortals were among some of the most elite soldiers in history and were widely feared.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel explained the 'Immortial' mask that he dons on his way to the circle.

"The mask is because my fight name is ‘The Immortal'. The mask is from the movie 300. And when the movie came out, I had just started with that nickname... I tried it the first time, and the audience was going crazy. I thought, ‘Okay, maybe this works!’ So I started using the mask, and now it’s part of myself."

'The Immortal' has also never been fully stopped. All three of his losses came via decision, none via KO/TKO.

On April 22, Regian Eersel will look to add another win to his lengthy streak. Meanwhile, Arian Sadikovic will be seeking to dethrone the dominant champion at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

