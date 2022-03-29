Nieky Holzken fancies rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee, latter responds: "It won't be fun if you lose by KO again"

Nieky Holzken wants to make a quick return to the global stage after succumbing to another loss on the global stage at ONE X. The 38-year-old fighter went down to Thailand’s Sinsamut Klinmee at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle courtesy of a second-round knockout.

The athlete nicknamed ‘The Natural’ hinted on his Instagram that he is confident he'll face no issues in returning to competition.

Following the post, it didn't take long for his most recent rival Sinsamut to drop a comment.

The Thai wrote:

“@nieklyholzken You make very fast I cannot see”

It's hard to assume what Sinsamut meant by his short message, but it's safe to guess that both ONE Super Series warriors are keen on sharing the circle again, as per a conversation that followed the Thai’s comment.

Nieky Holzken replied:

“@sinsmuthrs.klinmii rematch will be heated [fire emoji]. congrats 4 now @onechampionship see you soon #respect.”

Sinsamut then made it clear that he believes he can hand the Dutch veteran another defeat, sending a cryptic message back to 'The Natural':

“I think it won’t be fun [if] you lose [by] KO again.”

Screenshot from Nieky Holzken's Instagram.

Holzken was riding a two-match win streak after taking out Australian stars John Wayne Parr and Eliott Compton in his last ONE outings. But that run came to an abrupt end at 1:39 of the second canto at ONE X: Part I last Saturday, March 26.

The former Glory kickboxing world champion was sent to the canvas by a thumping overhand right. And although he was able to get back on his feet following the knockdown, he couldn't answer the referee’s 10-count.

Fans back Nieky Holzken to return to winning ways

Nieky Holzken’s fight IQ, execution of boxing combinations, and ability to mix his fists with thudding kicks have won him an array of fans worldwide, and they wished ‘The Natural’ a speedy recovery and reminded him that losses are after all part of the sport, following the defeat.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is BACK with a first-round KO of Elliot Compton! #ONEBigBang2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: BIG BANG II bit.ly/HowToWatchBigB…

ONE: BIG BANG II streamed on YouTube bit.ly/WatchONEBigBan Nieky Holzkenis BACK with a first-round KO of Elliot Compton! @niekyholzken How to watch ONE: BIG BANG IIONE: BIG BANG II streamed on YouTube Nieky Holzken 🇳🇱 is BACK with a first-round KO of Elliot Compton! @niekyholzken #ONEBigBang2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: BIG BANG II 👉 bit.ly/HowToWatchBigB…ONE: BIG BANG II streamed on YouTube 👉 bit.ly/WatchONEBigBan https://t.co/dPckEO08Ko

On the same post, a user by the name of Glen Stewart wrote:

“Can’t keep a legend down, I pity the guy in your next fight.”

Another supporter, Michael Massiv Male, had this to say:

“You were doing so well up until that lights out shot.#that’s the fight game…Your still a huge inspiration to me and many others. Looking forward to seeing you back in there.”

On his day, the Dutch fighter is one of the most exciting kickboxers to watch, and fight fans can expect him to return to the ONE Championship circle with another classic performance soon.

Edited by wkhuff20