Regian Eersel’s diverse array of spinning attacks will be a problem for Sinsamut Klinmee

At ONE on Prime Video 3, reigning lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel looks to join an incredibly exclusive club as he meets Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Going into the bout, Eersel has the distinction of being a ONE world champion, holding a perfect record inside the Circle, and winning his first seven bouts with the promotion going back to his debut at ONE: Heroes of Honor in 2018. Eersel’s strong showing under the ONE banner over the years has been largely the result of his innovative striking, which was put on display in a recent post shared by ONE Championship on Instagram:

“Spin CITY 🌀 Regian Eersel fights for the INAUGURAL ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship against Sinsamut Klinmee on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3! 🏆”

Standing in Eersel’s way of making history will be Sinsamut Klinmee, a Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran with 80 career victories under his belt. Making his promotional debut in 2022, Klinmee rattled off back-to-back second-round knockouts against Liam Nolan and four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken.

Regian Eersel stresses the importance of containing one’s aggression in a fight

Stepping into the Circle for the biggest fight of his professional combat sports career, Regian Eersel may feel a fair amount of pressure.

Fortunately, ‘The Immortal’ has experience in those situations. The Surinamese fighter recently recounted a situation he faced while competing in Turkey. Speaking with ‘The Success Show’ host Younes Belguebli, Eersel said:

“Yes, it was in Turkey. I had to fight the Turkish guy. Turkish people are crazy man, but in a good way. In the staredown he came in my face, he was pushing me, and I was like, ‘Ok,’ then I pushed back and then everyone in the room was like, ‘Oooohhhh they’re going to fight tomorrow!’"

Continuing to share his experience, Eersel said:

“I [fought] with a lot of aggression [in] the fight. When you go with a lot of aggression into a fight you’re gonna make mistakes. I did make mistakes but I wanted [the] KO, but you know when I re-watched the fight, I was thinking, I should’ve contained my aggression and I let it all out, and then you’re going to make mistakes.”

