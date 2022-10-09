WATCH: Regian Eersel shows incredible head movement and reflexes in latest training clip

ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel will look to keep his undefeated streak in ONE Championship alive when he meets Muay Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee, who is 2-0 inside the circle. However, it won’t be just a battle to keep their ‘0.’ The two men will look to make history as they battle it out for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Holder of 80 career wins, his fight at ONE 161 will be the biggest opportunity in Klinmee’s career as he looks to win ONE gold in U.S. primetime. For Regian Eersel, it’s a chance to make history and join the incredibly exclusive list of two-sport world champions.

Ahead of the ONE on Prime Video 3 showdown, ONE Championship treated fans to a glimpse of the speed that ‘The Immortal’ possesses in a brief clip shared on Instagram. The caption read:

“Too fast ⚡️ Regian Eersel takes on Sinsamut Klinmee for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE on Prime Video 3!”

With 58 career wins, Eersel is undefeated in the circle with seven straight victories, including back-to-back wins against Nieky Holzken, where he first won and defended his world title. In his most recent outing, he earned a unanimous decision win over Arian Sadikovic at ONE 156 in April.

On the flip side, ‘Aquaman’ enters his third appearance following back-to-back second-round knockouts against Liam Nolan and the aforementioned Holzken.

Regian Eersel is open to competing in a mixed-rules bout

At ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X, fans were treated to a first-ever mixed-rules bout pitting current ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson against reigning ONE Muay Thai flyweight world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It was a critically-acclaimed mash-up that saw the rules of MMA and Muay Thai alternate between rounds.

With the promotion’s second mixed-rules bout scheduled for this January between Stamp Fairtex and Muay Thai star Anissa Meksen, everyone is talking about possible mixed-rules matches that could happen in the future. Following his win at ONE 156 in April, Regian Eersel was asked about his interest in mixed-rules competition.

‘The Immortal’ said he may be open to the possibility of competing in an innovative format:

“I think I will be open to this. If they come with an offer, I will discuss it with my coach and my trainer, and we’ll say yes or no.”

