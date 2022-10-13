“I never stopped dreaming” - Sinsamut Klinmee grateful for being given a chance to compete at ONE Championship

Rising star Sinsamut Klinmee believes he never would've competed at the highest level i ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong didn’t take a chance on him.

Klinmee is on his way to his first world title opportunity against Regian Eersel for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The idea of fighting for gold at the highest level after just two fights is a dream come true for the Pattaya native. He feels an overwhelming sense of gratitude to ONE Championship for taking a chance on a local Thai fighter like him.

Speaking to ONE, Sinsamut said:

“I am so grateful to [ONE CEO] Chatri Sityodtong for choosing me. I do not even know why he chose me. But I can say that was a blessing indeed.”

“I was just a small fry who dreamed of fighting on a global stage like ONE. After waiting patiently, my dream finally came true. I never stopped dreaming.”

Sinsamut Klinmee entered the ONE Championship scene with a bang. For his first test of the year, he fought four-time Glory kickboxing world champion Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken, at ONE X last March.

After registering the Dutchman’s movements in round one, Sinsuamut scored a beautiful one-two punch combination to knock his competition out cold.

The Thai followed this performance up with another knockout victory, this time against WBC Muay Thai world champion Liam Nolan at ONE 159. After earning back-to-back TKOs and performance bonuses, he earned the right to challenge for the inaugural world title.

Watch Sinsamut Klinmee's ONE debut below:

Sinsamut Klinmee reveals how life has changed since ONE debut

Sinsamut Klinmee was a relatively unknown martial artist before making his debut on the grand stage. Growing up in a small city in Thailand made the rest of the world seem far larger and more intimidating for the rising star.

Speaking to South China Morning Post (SCMP) MMA, Sinsamut briefly discussed how life has changed since beating Nieky Holzken in his first outing.

He humbly responded:

“[As] more people get to know more about me, I’m doing a lot more interviews at the moment in many channels, but right now - because the dream has [not] been accomplished, I still feel a bit empty.”

The Pattaya native looks forward to doing what he does best without too many distractions as his sole focus is to capture the belt and provide a better standard of living for his family.

Watch the full interview below:

