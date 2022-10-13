WATCH: ONE on Prime Video 3 athletes with jaw-dropping knockouts in insane highlight reel

ONE Championship is giving fans plenty of reasons to tune into its latest Amazon Prime Video offering, ONE on Prime Video 3, with its latest action-packed highlight reel on YouTube.

On October 21, ONE will bring fans a stacked line of combat sports contests headlined by a bantamweight world title fight between two of the best knockout artists in the promotion. John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker will defend his crown for the first time against No.2-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ enters the bout with five straight wins and a spotless record inside the circle.

Following his knockout of former world champion Bibiano Fernandes in March to capture ONE gold, Lineker will walk into the bout with three straight knockouts against Kevin Belingon, Troy Worthen, and the aforementioned Fernandes.

In the co-main event of the evening, a new world champion will be crowned as ONE Championship delivers a fight between Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world championship. Undefeated inside the circle with seven-straight wins, ‘The Immortal’ will enter the bout with the lightweight kickboxing world title already around his waist. A win in this match would etch his name in the history books as one of the few to ever hold two world titles in different sports simultaneously.

Standing in his way is Muay Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee. Winner of 80 career fights, Klinmee has two straight wins inside the promotion thus far, both by second-round knockouts over Dutch legend Nieky Holzken and British striker Liam Nolan.

First-ever lightweight submission grappling world champion to be crowned at ONE on Prime Video 3

Another first for the promotion at ONE on Prime Video 3 will be the crowning of the inaugural lightweight submission grappling world champion.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Mikey Musumeci became the first ever submission grappling titleholder in ONE history after winning the inaugural gold over Cleber Sousa at flyweight. The lightweight crown will be the second world title in the submission grappling division.

Fresh off his win at the ADCC world championships, Kade Ruotolo will look to add gold to his collection when he meets sambo standout Uali Kurzhev. Ruotolo made his debut in May at ONE 157, delivering a spectacular performance against Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki.

Rounding out the event will be the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament final between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon. The two have met a whopping seven times already, with Panpayak holding four wins and one draw in the series.

