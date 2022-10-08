“Very grateful to both Petchmorakot and Tawanchai” - Chatri Sityodtong believes ONE 161 main event is a Muay Thai classic

Last weekend, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was elated by the intensity Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai brought to their fight at ONE 161.

In the main event of ONE 161, defending world champion Petchmorakot and No.1-ranked contender Tawanchai clashed for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Their heroic five-round battle was one for the ages, as two of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in the world fought tooth and nail for something bigger than gold – honor.

In his ONE 161 post-fight interview, Chatri Sityodtong congratulated his fellow countrymen for bringing back the Muay Thai warrior spirit that had been lost throughout the years:

“I love the fact that in ONE, you could have a five-round war. Literally, from the very first second to the last second. This is what Muay Thai was 35-40 years ago, within the peak of Muay Thai, and we don't get to see that in Thailand anymore. So I congratulate Petchmorakot and Tawanchai for going all out, 100% for all rounds, and bringing back the honor and glory of the heydays of Muay Thai on the world's largest stage of martial arts.”

On that evening, 23-year-old Tawanchai was proclaimed the new featherweight Muay Thai world champion by unanimous decision. The scene between Tawanchai and Petchmorakot paying respect to each other in the middle of the circle was an incredible moment as it signified the transition into a new era.

The ONE Chairman and CEO added:

"I'm very grateful to both Petchmorakot and Tawanchai, they brought the heat, they brought the fire, and they put 100% into their training camp. They gave everything they could in the fight, and it was an absolute war."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview below:

Chatri Sityodtong elated by reaction to Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai within the Muay Thai community

With millions of fans watching the spectacle across 150 countries, Chatri Sityodtong was especially gobsmacked by the positive reaction he got from the Muay Thai community.

Expressing his disbelief, the ONE Chairman and CEO explained in the same interview:

“And my phone was buzzing off the hook, you know. I mean, it's just ringing and ringing, buzzing and buzzing from all my friends around the world who are watching in the Muay Thai community, saying that it was the greatest fight they'd seen in decades. It was an absolute war. So thank you, Petchmorakot. Thank you Tawanchai for making history and for showing the world the beauty of Muay Thai.”

