“I was so proud of myself” - Sinsamut Klinmee recalls the prize he bought using winnings from his first fight

Muay Thai sensation Sinsamut Klinmee recalled the prize he bought using his winnings from his first fight.

The 26-year-old striker knew he was destined to be a fighter at an early age. Growing up, he was always surrounded by martial artists in his home city of Pattaya, Thailand.

Descending from a family of famous martial artists, Klinmee believed that if he could put the work in, he could lead a similar lifestyle and make an honest living out of it.

He made that discovery at age seven when his mother told him that he would need to find a way to earn money if he wanted to buy new toys.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Sinsamut said:

“My first fight was in a Pattaya bar when I was 7. I got 100 baht [around US$3] for that fight, plus tips from tourists. In just one fight, I could buy a cool bicycle that captured the eyes of all my friends at school. I was so proud of myself.”

Sinsamut Klinmee has won 80 Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts, including his first two bouts in ONE Championship earlier this year. He defeated two of the best Muay Thai strikers in the world in KO fashion, becoming the first athlete in ONE history to win back-to-back performance bonuses of $50,000 USD to boot. As a result, ONE Championship offered the young streetfighter from Pattaya his first world title shot.

On October 21, watch Sinsamut Klinmee as he aims to pick up his third straight knockout and $50,000 USD bonus against kickboxing kingpin Regian Eersel for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Sinsamut Klinmee donates 10% of his purse from Holzken fight to two temples

Not only did Sinsamut Klinmee buy his first bike with his winnings, he also donated 10% of his earnings from the Nieky Holzken fight to a couple of temples in Thailand.

At ONE X, the nervous but confident Sinsamut defeated four-time Glory kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken in his promotional debut in ONE Championship.

The two-punch combination knockout earned the 26-year-old fighter a massive bonus, which he graciously shared with Suttawas Temple and Nong-Or Temple.

