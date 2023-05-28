Regian Eersel on how his kickboxing journey came to life

ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is today one of the most dominant strikers in the world. His rise to stardom has been quick and exciting, and it all started when he was a kid watching TV with his parents.

The young Eersel was inspired by what he witnessed while watching K-1 kickboxing in Japan and soon realized he wanted to become a fighter.

In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel, Sensei Sam, Eersel talked about how he got interested in kickboxing.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“I watched the K-1 show in Japan on television with my parents. I always thought to myself ‘How would it be fighting in a country far away with thousands of people looking?’ And I was like ‘Okay, maybe I should just try it, you know’. So I googled the nearest gym, and it was this gym, and I just went to it and said I want to fight. The love started with watching the K-1 show.” [4:40 onwards]

Eersel loves what he does in the Circle, and it shows with every performance. The two-sport ONE world champion can’t wait to put his skills on display once more when he returns to action for his next fight.

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

