While he’s not fine-tuning his craft on the mats at Sityodtong Amsterdam or working on his cardio outdoors, Regian Eersel lives his day like most of us.

The Surinamese-Dutch athlete, who defends his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9, loves spending time at home relaxing with his family.

And when they do get hungry after some family gaming or movie time, ‘The Immortal’ loves to take charge in the kitchen to whip up something special for everyone at home. Be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative gave fans what a typical day in the life of Regian Eersel looks like.

He said:

“I like cooking, of course. Eating, I like eating. [I like] going out to a restaurant, to taste the food, you know, the different food. I like to sit on the couch, watching Netflix, you know, with popcorn. But I also like to train, cause training is like my hobby. And also relaxing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Of course, the two-sport world champion still keeps training as a permanent fixture in his daily life. More so now, with him being just days out of another world title defense inside the ONE ring.

On June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11, the dominant athlete returns to action against Russian dynamo Dmitry Menshikov, and will be looking to successfully defend his belt and score his 10th promotional victory.

On paper, the Russian looks like an athlete who could spoil the Amsterdam-based fighter’s perfect resume under the ONE banner.

However, Regian Eersel has been looking confident as ever in his recent outings, which could spell danger for the promotional newcomer.

Fans in North America with a Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.

Poll : 0 votes