Regian Eersel won’t shut doors on move to MMA: “You never know what the future is going to be”

When naming a stand-up specialist in ONE Championship, Regian Eersel is undoubtedly a name that should come into the conversation.

With nine consecutive wins under the ONE banner since his debut in April 2018, the Surinamese-Dutch competitor has established himself as one of the best in the world of kickboxing and Muay Thai.

On top of that, he has been able to achieve a very rare feat: becoming a world champion in two different sports, holding the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships.

With a pair of successes in separate disciplines, there was always going to be one big question on the mind of the fans: Could he replicate his success in another sport?

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 11, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he addressed the talks of him potentially transitioning to MMA at some point in his career.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, Regian Eersel spoke about keeping his options open in the event of any significant changes in his career:

“I prefer to keep it that way, stand-up fighting. But I talk to everybody, you never know what the future is going to be, you know. So I won’t say no, but I’m not saying yes.”

Eersel will return at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 to defend his lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of the evening.

