Regian Eersel increases training intensity ahead of title defense at ONE Fight Night 11

Despite everything that he has already accomplished in his career, Regian Eersel knows that he has to keep evolving in order to stay on top.

Already part of an elite list of athletes who have achieved world title success in two different disciplines under the ONE banner, Eersel is looking to make a statement when he returns to action.

With a dominant run as the lightweight kickboxing champion already under his belt, he was crowned the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai titleholder back in October last year at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Now with two titles to defend against two different sets of challengers, he is maintaining the work ethic that made him a world champion to ensure no one knocks him from the top of the perch.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will look to defend his Muay Thai world championship for a second time against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee earlier this year, where he solidified his title reign by stopping his opponent after they went to a split decision the first time around, ‘The Immortal’ will step inside the iconic venue for the second time in 2023.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Dutch-Surinamese striker spoke about his training habits and how they haven’t slowed down at all due to his success:

“But for my fights, I train most of the time, I train two times a day. In the morning training, and in the evening training.”

Regian Eersel will look to secure his tenth consecutive win under the ONE banner in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. The entire event will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

