Dmitry Menshikov views Regian Eersel as ‘one of the best fighters in the world’

The stars couldn’t have aligned more perfectly for Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov as he steps up for the biggest dance of his career.

Menshikov will debut at ONE Championship against two-sport world champion Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight 11, which broadcasts live on U.S. primetime on Friday, June 9.

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai representative brings a solid reputation to the global stage of ONE, and he’s ready to announce his arrival with a statement performance to claim Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship strap.

Despite the confidence, the 25-year-old star knows this would be a test unlike any he’s faced in his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Prokopyevsk native said:

“I consider [Eersel] one of the best fighters in the world.”

Still, the five-foot-ten athlete wouldn’t underestimate what he brings to the ring.

Menshikov has 19 knockouts out of 27 victories in his slate, and he’d surely be hunting for knockout No.20 versus the Dutch dynamo.

However, as seen in the past, it’s near-impossible to stop Regian Eersel’s commanding run under the ONE spotlight.

‘The Immortal’ has claimed two world championships in ONE, extended his overall win streak to 21, and racked up an impressive 9-0 run since his debut in April 2018.

What’s even more frightening is that the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete seems to get better at his craft – a scary prospect for the debuting Russian.

Catch the two slug it out in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9. Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime membership can watch the card live and for free.

