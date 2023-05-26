Dmitry Menshikov wants all of Regian Eersel’s world titles

Dmitry Menshikov isn’t just coming for one of Regian Eersel’s world titles, he’s gunning for both.

The Russian slugger will challenge Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Menshikov, who’s making his promotional debut, told ONE Championship in an interview that he plans to take not just Eersel’s Muay Thai belt, but also the double-world champion’s ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

“I want to take the belt both in Muay Thai and kickboxing. I want to deprive him of all his titles and take them for myself. This will be a huge victory for myself, my family, and my city.”

Despite being a newcomer to the world stage, the 25-year-old already has a reputation as one of the most fearless strikers in kickboxing circles.

Menshikov holds a professional record of 27-2, including 19 knockouts, and is on a streak of 11 straight wins.

Taking those belts away from Eersel’s grasp may be easier said than done, though.

‘The Immortal’ has lived up to his nickname with absolute perfection during his run in ONE Championship.

Eersel is a perfect 9-0 in the promotion and is 7-0 in his world title fights.

The Surinamese star is coming off a vicious knockout win over rival Sinsamut Klinmee to retain the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March.

Eersel became the inaugural holder of the lightweight Muay Thai gold when he took a split decision win over Sinsamut at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Since the bout ended in such a close manner, a rematch looked inevitable and the pair met up for a second time in Bangkok a few months later.

Determined to prove naysayers wrong, Eersel blasted Sinsamut with a crushing left hook to the ribs that immediately folded the Thai star.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes