Regian Eersel pledges loyalty to Sityodtong Amsterdam: “I’ve trained 15 years at this gym”

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is gearing up for his 10th promotional appearance at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

‘The Immortal’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium less than three months removed from his last ONE world title defense against Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee. Eersel will be tasked with taking on streaking Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov who will be making his ONE Championship debut in the evening’s main event.

Ahead of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title showdown, Regian Eersel spoke with Sensei Sam on YouTube, looking back on his youth in Amsterdam and when he first began training at Sityodtong Amsterdam as a teenager.

“I started kickboxing at the age of 15. So, I’m 30 now. That’s 15 years ago. I’ve trained 15 years at this gym [Sityodtong Amsterdam],” Eersel said.

Regian Eersel’s work inside the Circle over the last five years has established him as one of the absolute best strikers in the world. Conquering both kickboxing and Muay Thai, ‘The Immortal’ has routinely lived up to his moniker, looking practically unbeatable through nine career wins under the ONE Championship banner. Making it 10-straight will be a tough task for the Surinamese standout as he squares off with Dmitry Menshikov.

Menshikov has established himself as one of Muay Thai’s brightest prospects, scoring 27 career wins by the age of 25. That includes 19 victories by way of knockout. He will step into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium riding an 11-fight win streak.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

