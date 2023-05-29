Dmitry Menshikov wants to collect as many belts as possible in ONE Championship

Dmitry Menshikov has yet to step foot inside the circle, but he’s already looking ahead at what he could potentially achieve in ONE Championship.

The Russian slugger will challenge two-sport world champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Menshikov said he’s not just eyeing Eersel’s ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship but also the Surinamese star’s ONE lightweight kickboxing world title as well as other belts across other divisions.

“But I’m not going to stop there. I will have to defend these belts. I will have to train more, work harder, and also take belts in other weight classes as well.”

Menshikov has lofty expectations of himself in ONE Championship, and it’s understandable why he has such high regard for himself.

The 25-year-old has a reputation as one of the most fearless strikers in kickboxing circles with a stellar record of 27-2 including 19 knockouts. He’s also heading into ONE Fight Night 11 carrying an 11-fight winning streak.

Menshikov might just need that unreal momentum, though, when he ultimately faces Eersel on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel is one of the most technical and dominant world champions in ONE Championship history. ‘The Immortal’ has stayed true to his imposing nickname with a perfect 9-0 record in the promotion. Eersel is also a spotless 7-0 in his world title fights.

The double world champion is coming off a brilliant fourth-round knockout win over Thai rival Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights this past March to retain the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

